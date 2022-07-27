One Transported Following Vehicle vs. Amish Buggy Collision in Elk Township

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One individual was transported following a vehicle versus Amish buggy accident that occurred last night in Elk Township.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in at 11:05 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, for a two-vehicle crash involving a vehicle and an Amish buggy in the area of Knight Town Road and U.S. Route 322, in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Clarion County 9-1-1 confirmed one individual was transported but had no further details on the extent of the injury.

Shippenville Area Ambulance, Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 12:13 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27.

Additional information will be released by PSP Clarion shortly.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.