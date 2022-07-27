 

One Transported Following Vehicle vs. Amish Buggy Collision in Elk Township

Wednesday, July 27, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Horse and buggy on side of road at dawnELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One individual was transported following a vehicle versus Amish buggy accident that occurred last night in Elk Township. 

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in at 11:05 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, for a two-vehicle crash involving a vehicle and an Amish buggy in the area of Knight Town Road and U.S. Route 322, in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Clarion County 9-1-1 confirmed one individual was transported but had no further details on the extent of the injury.

Shippenville Area Ambulance, Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 12:13 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27.

Additional information will be released by PSP Clarion shortly.


