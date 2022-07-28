The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Scattered showers, mainly between 11pm and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – Scattered showers, mainly between 9am and 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday – Scattered showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – Scattered thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

