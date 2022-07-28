Additional Details Released on Vehicle That Struck Horse in Elk Township

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released additional information on a vehicle that struck a horse in Elk Township late Tuesday night.

According to police, the crash happened around 11:13 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, on U.S. Route 322, just east of Knight Town Road, in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Police say 37-year-old Melisa A. White, of New Bethlehem, was operating a 2019 Dodge Caravan while traveling west on Route 322 when a horse entered the westbound travel lane.

White collided with the horse with the front end of her vehicle before coming to a final rest in the westbound lane.

Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance Service transported her to Clarion Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in at 11:05 p.m. for a crash involving a vehicle and an Amish buggy.

Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

The scene was cleared at 12:13 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27.

No information was released on the condition of the horse.

