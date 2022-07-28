Angelo Mario “Tony” “T Bone” Lanza, 68, of Kennerdell, Clinton Twp., Venango Co., passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday, July 22, 2022 at AHN Grove City.

Angelo was born on Kindley Air Force Base in Bermuda on May 25, 1954.

He was the son of the late Lawrence C. and Margaret J. West Lanza.

He attended school in New Jersey.

In his earlier years, Tony was a volunteer fireman.

He enjoyed helping his neighbors.

Tony was a very patriotic, had a strong work ethic, and enjoyed listening to 70’s classic rock.

He was a man’s man, but had a big heart.

He was an avid Harley Davidson rider and was an active member of Fly in Wheels Motorcycle Club and especially enjoyed riding and participating in the club’s various charitable events.

He had also been a member of the Butler and Venango County Chapters of A.B.A.T.E. of Pennsylvania.

Tony was a well-known and frequent diner at Quik Fill in Barkeyville, where he enjoyed talking, teasing, and “complaining” with the waitresses.

He was a long-time Mason and had been a member of Theodore Roosevelt Lodge #219 in Carteret, NJ and Salaam Temple.

Tony attended Sinner’s Sanctuary in Nectarine.

Tony was a lifelong truck driver and had been employed with Eagle Express Line and 10 Roads Express as a mail carrier.

Tony is survived by his soul mate, Angela Connors Wolfe of Kennerdell; two sons, Michael Lanza and his wife, Michelle, of Dandridge, TN and Vincent Samuel Lanza of Kennerdell; Mario was proud of all of his children and especially loved watching “Vinny” learn Kung Fu.

Also surviving are three grandchildren, Matthew, Mason, and Gracie Lanza; two sisters, Laura Lanza Meyer and her husband, Bruce, of Front Royal, VA and Pamela Nevlud and her husband, John, of Clifton, VA; a brother, Larry Lanza and wife, Jennifer, of Martinsburg, WV; his step children, Patience Hicks, Logan Wolfe, and Sierra Wolfe.

He was affectionately “Pop Pop” to his step grandchildren, Payton, Madilee, and Riverlyn Wolfe, Braelynn Weckerly and Rhett Hilliard; his good friend and “brother” from Fly in Wheels, Milton Harris, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Nicholas Lanza; a step grandson, Axel.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton, from 11 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Saturday, where a funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Richard Hartloff, from Sinner’s Sanctuary, officiating.

Following the funeral, members of the Fly in Wheels will participate in a memorial escort.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.