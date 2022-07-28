Police Seeking Information on Missing Knox Man

KNOX BORO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are searching for a Knox man who went missing recently.

State Police in Clarion were notified that Joshua Allen Flockerzi, of Knox, went missing from a location along East Penn Avenue, in Knox Borough, Clarion County, sometime between Friday, July 22, around 11:00 a.m. and Monday, July 25, around 11:57 a.m.

His vehicle is listed as a 2008 Chrysler Town & Country.

Police were not able to provide a photo or a description of Flockerzi.

Anyone with information is on Flockerzi’s whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

