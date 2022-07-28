Chief Peck, Clarion Borough PD Preparing for ‘National Night Out’

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Borough Police Department is looking forward to hosting Clarion’s first National Night Out on August 2 – an annual community building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

“It’s something we became aware of last year when other communities did it, so interest grew within the police department and the borough council,” said Clarion Borough Police Chief Bill Peck. “We really wanted to try and spend some time with the community, especially kids, to help bridge that gap and make law enforcement more approachable to them.”

“Another police department in our county did it and we took notice of how successful they were, so we thought it’d be a great idea to try it here.” mentioned Peck.

The annual community-building campaign was introduced to Clarion County for the first time in 2019, when the Knox Borough Police Department held the event. Peck, and other community leaders, became aware of the positive impact of the event.

Main Street will be closed off and traffic will be redirected for the event. The venue was chosen because “we wanted to bring it downtown and have it where the strength of our community is, and to have it right on main street where people can enjoy town.” said Peck.

Main Street will be lined with law enforcement, fire, and EMS vehicles, as well as food vendors, live music, free prizes, magician, and many activities for the youth, such as a dunk tank, child fingerprinting, obstacle course, and more.

During this community-building campaign, which takes place annually on the first Tuesday in August, neighborhoods across the nation host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, and various other events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits, and more.

When asked what would make the event a success, Peck states “if just one kid can leave knowing that they can walk up and talk to an officer and tell them whatever they need to do, and they feel comfortable doing it, then it was successful.”

The event is completely free and is slated for Tuesday, August 2, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Knox Borough Police Department will be holding a similar event during the same timeframe. “National Night Out” in Knox will take place on August 2 from 6:00 p.m to 9:00 p.m. outside Keystone Elementary School.

