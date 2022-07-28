 

Children, Adults Invited to Participate in “Chalk on Main” Sidewalk Art Competition

Thursday, July 28, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

Two cute friends girls drawing American flag with colored chalks on the sidewalk near the house on sunny summer day. Kids painting outside. Creative development of children. Patriotic day conceptCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – As part of the Clarion Summer Fest, the Clarion County Arts Council is sponsoring its first annual sidewalk chalk art competition.

“Chalk on Main” will take place on August 6 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in front of the Main Street Center and The Haskell House in downtown Clarion.

The age categories are youth six to 10, young adult 11-17, and adults 18 and up. Prizes for first, second and third place will be awarded in each age group.

Youth winners will receive art kits and gift cards from local businesses. The young adult and adult age winners will be awarded cash prizes to the top three winners.

Registration includes one three-by-three square and chalk sticks. Chalk is provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own supplies, approved at check-in. Pre-registration is highly encouraged as spaces are limited.

For more information, and to register, click here.

Chalk On Main (1) (1)


