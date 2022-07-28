 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Marinated Almond-Stuffed Olives

Thursday, July 28, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Keep a batch of these olives in the fridge at all times!

Ingredients

1 cup blanched almonds, toasted
3 cans (6 ounces each) pitted ripe olives, drained

3 jars (7 ounces each) pimiento-stuffed olives, undrained
1/2 cup white balsamic vinegar
1/2 cup dry red wine
1/2 cup canola oil
1 medium garlic clove, minced
1/2 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon dill weed
1/2 teaspoon dried basil
1/2 teaspoon dried parsley flakes

Directions

-Insert an almond into each ripe olive; place in a large bowl. Add pimiento-stuffed olives with olive juice. In a small bowl, whisk vinegar, wine, oil, garlic, sugar and seasonings. Pour mixture over olives. Refrigerate, covered, 8 hours or overnight, stirring occasionally. Transfer to a serving bowl.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


