Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Marinated Almond-Stuffed Olives

Keep a batch of these olives in the fridge at all times!

Ingredients

1 cup blanched almonds, toasted

3 cans (6 ounces each) pitted ripe olives, drained



3 jars (7 ounces each) pimiento-stuffed olives, undrained1/2 cup white balsamic vinegar1/2 cup dry red wine1/2 cup canola oil1 medium garlic clove, minced1/2 teaspoon sugar1 teaspoon dried oregano1 teaspoon pepper1/2 teaspoon dill weed1/2 teaspoon dried basil1/2 teaspoon dried parsley flakes

Directions

-Insert an almond into each ripe olive; place in a large bowl. Add pimiento-stuffed olives with olive juice. In a small bowl, whisk vinegar, wine, oil, garlic, sugar and seasonings. Pour mixture over olives. Refrigerate, covered, 8 hours or overnight, stirring occasionally. Transfer to a serving bowl.

