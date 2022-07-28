 

Ellen L. Ealy Pisor

Thursday, July 28, 2022 @ 07:07 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-s5IccwhCiMFbYAlEllen L. Ealy Pisor, 61, of Hilliards, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on July 19, 2022.

She was born in Grove City on June 25, 1961, and was the daughter of the late Chambers and Alvirta Jackson Ealy.

She was a former at-home health care assistant before declining health prohibited her.

She loved her family and her dogs as well as playing bingo and crocheting.

Ellen was an amazing mother and will be deeply missed.

Surviving is her husband David Pisor of Hilliards. Her children: Kenny (Mike) Seybert of Carlise; Christena Seybert of Parker; Heather (Brandi) Seybert of Parker; Nick (Bobbi Jo) Seybert; Mandy (Chad) Hair of Butler; Austin Scott of Hilliards. Her brothers and sisters: Linda (Burt) Pisor; Frank (Mary Jane) Ealy; Nellie (Butch) Reese; Mag Hamilton; Rose Gravett; and Jessie Bittle. Her former sisters-in-law; Tammy (Dickie) Pisor; Deborah Clark; and Robin (Tom) Trinko. Her loving grandchildren: Shawna; Kovis; Terrace Hair; and Tucker and Laci Seybert.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters: Tommy; Joey; Henry; Chambers, and Dorothy; her In-Laws Shirley and Ken Boyle.

Friends will be received at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Eau Claire (201 S. Washington St.) on Saturday the 23rd from 2-4 & 6-8 pm.

The Funeral will be held at the funeral home Sunday the 24th at 11 am. Interment will take place in Bear Creek Cemetery.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.


