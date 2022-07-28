Michael Patton Advising: Should You Consider Tapping the Equity in Your Home?

 

Thursday, July 28, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Michael Patton newCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Should You Consider Tapping the Equity in Your Home?

With home values skyrocketing recently, your home may be one of your largest assets. Using home equity to help finance other financial objectives is a strategy many people consider, but before doing so be sure you understand the risks as well as the potential benefits.

Home equity is the difference between how much your home is worth, based on current market conditions, minus your mortgage balance. Let’s say your home is worth $450,000 in the current market and your outstanding mortgage is $250,000. That means you have $200,000 in equity.

In most cases, lenders will allow you to borrow up to 80% of your home’s value minus your mortgage balance. In the example above, the total amount you might borrow would be $110,000 (assuming you qualify).

It’s probably best to be as conservative as possible when using home equity.

Read the full article here: https://www.pattonadvising.com/Should-You-Consider-Tapping-the-Equity-in-Your-Home.c9921.htm

Patton Financial Advising
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400
Toll-free 1-877-547-2751

Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com

