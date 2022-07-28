Michele Schultz Crisman, 72, of Franklin left this earthly life for greater living, pain-free in the House of the Lord, in the early morning hours of July 17th, when she passed at her home in the presence of loved ones after months of significant complications of advanced stage liver disease.

Michele was a breast-cancer survivor.

She was the daughter and the second of four children born to the late Ruth L. Coast and Harry L. Schultz, of Bredinsburg Road; she was born October 24, 1949 in Franklin, PA.

Michele graduated from Cranberry High School in 1967 and went to work for Quaker State in Oil City.

She married the late Ronald B. Crisman of Rocky Grove in 1970 and continued working until her first child was born.

Michele later returned to work as a data entry clerk at United Data in Franklin and then as secretary at Fox St. Church of God in Rocky Grove where she also attended as a member.

Michele was widowed in 1996; she took early retirement in 2000 to move to Appomattox, VA to be closer to and help care for her grandson.

Michele resided in Virginia with her daughter and grandson for 5 years.

She later devoted her life to caring for others, including the elderly, and was a loving nanny and friend to several fortunate families both in Virginia and PA.

In her younger years, Michele enjoyed attending Jeep rodeos, classic car-shows, camping, church camp, motorcycling and traveling with her husband and children as well as spending time with extended family having picnic celebrations and cook-outs at the family farm in Franklin.

Michele enjoyed reading, a good cup of tea, and was known for having a green thumb; she enjoyed having a home filled with thriving plants and also those that needed saving.

Michele loved animals; she rescued several throughout her lifetime, aside from cats and dogs, there were rabbits and raccoons.

She took great pride in her two beautiful black cats.

Michele loved Christmas; she grew a very large collection of decorations and displays of trees, wreaths, snowmen and ornaments over the years.

She enjoyed quilting, thrifting, crafting/creating, baking, bird-watching and photography.

Her home was filled with both self-made and discovered treasures and she proudly displayed many collections including her favorite – hummingbirds.

Later in life, she enjoyed traveling out of state to visit her children and grandson, flea market shopping and selling, puzzles and the companionship of her partner Cliff Custard and their two beloved cats Little Man and Boo.

She is survived by a daughter Phaedra Crisman (Gary Renkenberger) and a grandson Ryland Crisman of Mechanicsville, VA, a son Ryan Crisman of Pittsburgh, and her loving partner Cliff Custard of Meadville.

Also surviving are siblings Michael Schultz (Sally) of MacDonald, Melissa Daubenspeck (David) of Franklin, and Mark Schultz of Franklin.

Michele is also survived by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, loyal friends and all those who call her “Nana Chele”.

Michele was preceded in death by her husband Ronald B. Crisman, mother Ruth L. Schultz, father Harry L. Schultz, sister-in-law Ella Schultz and great-nephew Alister L. Daubenspeck.

Michele will always be remembered by those who knew and loved her for her adventurous spirit, her strength in times of adversity, her listening ear, her ever-steady faith in God, gentle caretaking, her beautiful smile and her kind and generous heart.

The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the Visiting Nurses Association of Venango County Hospice Staff who provided invaluable loving support and care to Michele and her family in her final weeks at home.

If anyone would like to make a donation in memory of Michele, the family suggests contributions be made in her name to VNA of Venango County.

There will be no funeral services per final wishes, but a celebration of life will be planned and held at a later date- to be determined.

Interment will be with her husband in Franklin Cemetery.

“(Death is) to lose the earth you know, for greater knowing; to lose the life you have, for greater life; to leave the friends you loved, for greater loving; to find a land more kind than home, more large than earth.” – Thomas Wolfe

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

