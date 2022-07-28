Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash on Lawsonham Road

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Templeton man was transported to treat a suspected serious injury following a motorcycle crash on Lawsonham Road in Madison Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 7:32 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, on Lawsonham Road, in Madison Township, Clarion County.

Police say 68-year-old Larry R. Traister, of Templeton, was riding a 2015 Harley Davidson Tri Glide motorcycle and heading south on Lawsonham Road when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, exited the roadway, and struck a guide rail.

Traister was thrown off the bike, police say.

He was transported to Butler Hospital by Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service to treat suspected serious injuries.

Traister was not wearing a helmet.

