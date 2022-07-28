Tractor-Trailer Slams into Bear on I-80, Rolls Over

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A tractor-trailer crashed into a bear and rolled over on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township early Wednesday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, on Interstate 80 East, in Clarion Township, near mile marker 63, involving 30-year-old Warsame Osman, of Gahanna, Ohio.

Police say a 1998 Kenworth Northwest tractor-trailer operated by Osman was traveling eastbound in the right lane of I-80 and a bear was in the middle of the right lane. He was unable to avoid a collision, striking the bear head-on. After impact, Osman lost control of the vehicle causing its trailer to overturn and roll onto the southern shoulder.

After impact, the bear was dead in the middle of the left lane, and a 2022 Honda HRV driven by 61-year-old Ruth A. King, of Templeton, was traveling in the left lane and was unable to avoid a collision with the bear, striking it with the vehicle’s front end.

Osman and King were transported to Clarion Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

