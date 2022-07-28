Robert Henry Carns passed away after a short but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

He left this world on July 24, 2022, surrounded by love with his wife and daughter at his bedside.

Bob was the son of Elwood J. Carns and Kathryn E. Coulson.

He grew up in Carlisle, PA along with his brothers, Hoyt and John, who both survive.

Bob proudly served his country with the United States Navy and then the Army National Guard from 1968 – 1974 where he received a National Defense Service Medal.

Bob attended Shippensburg University and graduated in 1971 with a B.S. in Education with minors in both math and biology.

Bob was a renaissance man and spent much of his life pursuing all of his various interests with different careers.

In his later life, most associate him as the owner of Movie Magic in Oil City.

Many would be quite surprised to know that Bob, in addition to his interest in entrepreneuring, also spent time as a Fraud Investigator for the Commonwealth, an Activities Director at Warren State Hospital, a counselor for at-risk youth, and a substitute teacher, among various other things.

Bob owned and operated Movie Magic locations in Bradford, PA, Emlenton, PA and Oil City, PA.

Bob met his wife Sue in 1989 at his video store.

They were married on an icy day in January 1996, a date neither of them could ever remember as that really did not matter as they celebrated their love and devotion to one another each and every day.

Together he and his wife shared five children, Benjamin Carns and his wife Bree of Dunedin, FL; Craig Carns of Indianapolis, IN; Rebecca White and her husband Shawn of Franklin, PA; Daniel Detrich and his companion Tammy of Venus, PA, and Michael Detrich and his fiancée Jodi of Venus, PA.

Bob is further survived his grandchildren: Jonathon, Blaise, Kaitlin, Abigail, Michael Jr, Shaun, Jared and Ayden and one great-grandchild, Paislee.

In his spare time, Bob enjoyed being a hobby pilot, a day trader, golfing and spending time fishing, scootering, bike riding, boating, swimming, exploring and hiking with his best friends and grandsons, Shaun and Jared.

For him, babysitting meant a trip to the toy store and all the sugar a little kid could want.

Bob was a caring husband, father, papa and friend.

The best times of Bob’s life were spent at his house on the river with his family surrounding him.

Bob would say that his greatest success in life was loving and being loved by his wife, children, grandchildren, family and friends.

Bob died a loved man; and to his family, a very important man.

The family wishes to thank the nurses and workers at AseraCare Hospice, especially Andrea and Amber, who were so very loving, supportive, and meaningful to Bob in his final days.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 – 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in the Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, PA 16346.

Services will be held Saturday at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home, with Pastor David McVay, former employee and family friend, presiding.

Memorials may be made to Amedisys Foundation (AseraCare Hospice), 12664 Rte. 19, Waterford, PA 16441; or the Kirtland Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 108, Franklin, PA 16323.

To express online condolences to Bob’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

