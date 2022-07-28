Say What?!: Three Sisters Climb Mount Everest, Earn Guinness World Record

A trio of Nepalese climbers who reached the summit of Mount Everest earned a Guinness World Record for the most sisters to climb Everest together.

Dawa Futi Sherpa, Tshering Namgya Sherpa and Nima Jangmu Sherpa said their quest to summit Everest was only the first part of their project, which they dubbed “Three Sisters on Seven Summits.”

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.