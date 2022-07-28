 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Services Set for Cornelius G.W. Stover and Pauline Ruth Monrean Stover

Thursday, July 28, 2022 @ 08:07 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-qrC49PD1zbNThe family invites you to a celebration of life for both Corny and Pauline this summer at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

A tentative date has been set for August 6, 2022.

Cornelius G.W. Stover, age 86, of Knox, was taken from this earth to join His Savior on December 20, 2021.

Pauline Ruth Monrean Stover, age 87 of Knox, passed on to be with her Lord and Savior on January 1,2022 following a long battle with dementia.

A full obituary for Cornelius can be found here.

A full obituary for Pauline can be found here.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.