AICDAC Offers R.A.M.P Certification Training
Thursday, July 28, 2022 @ 12:07 AM
Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission is holding a R.A.M.P Certification training near the end of August.
The training will be held at the American Legion (530 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214) on Monday, August 29, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Pre-registration is required online at: https://forms.gle/bbMYwnGSHQFpUp4N9.
You can also register by calling 814-226-6350 ext. 104.
Please register by August 22.
For more information, visit www.aicdac.org.
