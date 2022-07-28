Back for 2022: Annual Horsethief Days Parade
KNOX, Pa. – The Knox Volunteer Fire Company invites businesses and organizations to enter the 2022 Annual Horsethief Days Parade.
Most float units will be included in parade judging.
The categories are “Youth Groups & Clubs” and “Businesses.” Please indicate your category on the parade entry form. Political and paid entertainment units are not included in the judging.
Youth Groups & Clubs
This category will have three winners. First place will be awarded $100.00, second place $75.00, and third $50.00 based on the “Most Creative” and “Best Theme” entry. Winners will be notified by mail.
Fire Apparatus
Gift Cards will be awarded to entries in each of the following categories:
– Best Appearing Pumper
– Best Appearing Tanker
– 1st Place Rescue
– 1st Place Brush Truck
– Longest Distance Traveled
The parade will begin at 5:15 p.m. sharp. You should try to arrive at the staging area no later than 4:30 p.m. Upon arrival, report directly to the registration area at the Keystone Elementary parking lot.
You will then be directed or escorted to your place in the staging area on Huston Avenue (School Street). The parade will proceed from the Keystone Elementary School proceeding up Petrolia Street ending at the Knox Fire Hall. A distance of approximately one mile. At the conclusion of the parade, your vehicle will be waiting for you at the lot located behind the fire hall.
The parade committee can no longer provide vehicles or any mode of transportation before or during the parade.
If you participated in the 2021 parade, please note this on your registration form.
Please return your completed registration form by August 10, 2022.
