William H. Earley, 78, of Franklin passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Born on July 2, 1944 at Kittanning Hospital, he was the son of the late Harvey and Evelyn (Stoops) Earley.

He attended the Kaylor Elementary School and Bradys Bend Elementary School before graduating from East Brady High School with the class of 1962.

In 1970, he graduated from Wichita State University.

Bill enlisted in the United States Air Force in October 1962.

He was stationed at McConnell Air Force Base until 1966.

He married the love of his life, the former Patricia Lehner on January 2, 1965. She survives.

He was employed by Joy Manufacturing as an Electrical Engineer for thirty-eight years.

Bill was a former member of Grace Lutheran Church.

He enjoyed traveling, going on cruises, tinkering around the house, and cutting wood for the wood stove.

Left to cherish his wonderful memory is his wife; his daughter, Sherry Woloszyn and her husband, John of Franklin; his sons, Brian Earley and his wife Aimee of Lancaster and Kevin Earley of Polk; his grandchildren, Madison Woloszyn, Hannah Woloszyn, Cassidy Woloszyn, and Norah Earley; his brother, Ernest Earley of Chicora; and his sister, Esther Stahlman and her husband, William of Chicora.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his son, Steven M. Earley.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, from 10 am to 11 am.

Funeral services for Bill will be immediately following the visitation at 11 am with Pastor Brad Riddle of Atlantic Avenue United Brethren in Christ, officiating.

Bill will be laid to rest in Lupher Chapel Cemetery.

It was Bill’s wish that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to: Community Services of Venango County at https://csvenango.com/donation/; The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at https://www.cff.org/donate; and GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-woloszyn-family/donate.

