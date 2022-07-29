The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Calm wind.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Thursday – Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91.

