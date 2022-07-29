 

Clarion Woman Crashes into State Police Vehicle in Clarion Borough

Friday, July 29, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

State-PoliceCLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman ran a stop sign and hit a Clarion-based State Police vehicle in Clarion Borough earlier this week.

A two-vehicle crash occurred on July 27 around 7:09 p.m. on Merle Road at its intersection with Keatley Place in Clarion Borough, Clarion County.

Trooper Wilson was traveling west along Merle Road in a 2017 Ford Taurus State Police vehicle. 19-year-old Chloe L. Painter, of Clarion, was driving a 2009 Toyota Corolla along Keatley Place.

Painter failed to stop at a posted stop sign at the intersection of the two streets and struck Trooper Wilson’s vehicle.

No damage was found on Trooper Wilson’s vehicle.

Painter’s vehicle sustained minor damage.

Trooper Wilson, Painter, and Painter’s passenger, 49-year-old Loretta Pugh, of Clarion, were not injured and were all using seat belts.

Painter was cited with a traffic violation.


