Featured Local Job: Administrative Assistant

Forest County Transportation is seeking a full-time Administrative Assistant in the Transportation Office located in Marienville.

General computer and typing skills are required. The candidate must work well with the public and possess excellent communication skills. Experience in Excel and QuickBooks is preferred. Must pass required clearances, a drug screening, and possess a valid driver’s license. Occasional driving may be needed.

Applications and resumes may be submitted to the Forest County Courthouse 526 Elm Street #3, Tionesta, PA 16353 (814-755-3537).

This is a full-time (Monday-Friday) 40-hour-per-week position at $11.25 per hour. The position offers excellent health, dental and vision insurance benefits along with paid time off, holiday pay, and retirement benefits.


