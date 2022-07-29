 

Featured Local Job: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Offers Multiple Positions

Friday, July 29, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Lumber Stacker
7am-3:30pm 

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

  • Stack lumber anywhere between 12’- 16’ to customers specifications with a partner
  • Quality control and clip plywood 8’ 12’ to customers specs, with a partner
  • Using an air nailer, compound miter saw, table saw, circular saw at some point
  • Need to learn all of the paperwork involved, adding, subtracting, ect. (Math)
  • Physical job fast paced

Requirements:

  • High school diploma or equivalent
  • Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Fork Lift Operator
8am- 4:30pm Monday- Friday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!

Duties (But not limited to):

  • Process orders to be shipped out to customers
  • Marking and label stock product
  • Assist in unloading trucks and checking in product
  • Sort items according to organization standards
  • Light Fork Lift driving

Requirements:

  • High school diploma or equivalent
  • Must be able to pass pre- employment screening
  • Must be able to lift up to 40lbs.
  • Must be able to bend, twist, kneel, push, pull, and reach duration of shift

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Grinder
7am- 3:30pm Monday – Friday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

  • Grinding metal surfaces to the proper specifications
  • Responsible for knowledge and operation of handheld grinders
  • Stack sheets of metal upon completion of grinding

Requirements:

  • High school diploma or equivalent
  • Must be able to pass pre- employment screening
  • Steel toed boots

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Bundler- Meadville
$12.50 to $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Light forklift driving, packaging bundles of pipe, use of banding and crimping to band pipes together.

Monday through Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (some Fridays as needed for overtime, would be eight hours)

Pay Rate: $12.50- $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Requirements:

  • High School Diploma or equivalent
  • Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
  • Must have steel-toed shoes

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville, Titusville, and Endeavor
$15/hour – 1st and 2nd Shifts – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

  • Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift
  • Must pass pre-employment screening
  • Must have steel-toed boots
  • Must have general mathematical skills
  • Must abide by all safety protocols
  • Understand lockout protocols
  • Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

  • Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots
  • Count pieces in stacks
  • Tag bundles
  • Operate machines and make sure they do not jam
  • Clean machines when they are down
  • Maintain clean workspaces

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Shipping and Receiving/ Forklift Operator
6am-2:30pm Monday – Friday

Located in Titusville, PA 16354

WE PAY WEEKLY!!

Duties (But not limited to):

  • Prepare loads
  • Load and unload trucks
  • Maintain proper documentation
  • Warehouse inventory

Requirements:

  • High school diploma or equivalent
  • Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
  • Must be reliable
  • Must have forklift experience

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Hoist Operator
6am-2:30pm Monday- Friday

$15/hr. Non- Exempt

Located in Titusville, PA 16354

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

  • Maneuver hoist properly so that the flow of production is not interrupted
  • Must maintain a clean and safe workplace
  • Must follow directions as provided by various departments
  • Excellent benefits package upon f/t eligibility requirements being met

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.


