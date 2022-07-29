Featured Local Job: Full-Time Special Education Teacher

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 currently has an opening for a Full-Time Special Education Teacher.

This position is available for the start of 2022-2023 school year.

Deadline to apply is August 5, 2022.

Full-Time Special Education Teacher (Autism Support K-6 at Oil City 7th Street Elementary)

Full-time professional union position (185 days annually) with salary and benefits per the collective bargaining agreement. Requires valid certification/licensure in PA in Special Education. Acts 24, 34, 114, 126, 151, and 168 clearances are required. This is a bargaining unit position.

General Responsibilities include (but are not limited to): Position is working in elementary autism support, grades K-6, at Oil City 7th Street Elementary. Requirements include knowledge of special education, autism, both oral and written, interpersonal skills, competence in related technology, standing, sitting, stooping, lifting up to 20 pounds – with occasionally up to approximately 40 pounds, walking. Position also includes coordinating with RIU6 and district administration, regular education teachers, and families to meet the needs of each individual learner, providing the best care, safety, welfare, and security for the students in our care.

Application materials can be sent to Teresa Baker, [email protected], via email or mailed to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214.

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 reserves the right to withdraw this posting without filling the position.

