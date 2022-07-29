Fundraisers Organized for Area Woman Killed in Storm

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A fundraiser has been organized to assist the family of an area woman who was killed last week when a tree fell on her trailer during a storm in Sandycreek Township, Venango County.

A GoFundMe memorial fundraiser was created for the family of 28-year-old Kelsey Renee Harris, of Sandycreek Township.

Harris was killed, along with her dog, Molly, after a large tree fell on her residence in Idlewood Trailer Park on Sunday, July 24, around 1:23 p.m.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:00 p.m. by Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh.

In its first 24 hours, the fundraiser raised more than $3,000.00. It has a goal of $10,000.00.

The proceeds will be used to cover funeral expenses and other associated costs.

Born in Franklin on February 18, 1994 Kelsey was the daughter of Brian Harris and Tammi Griffen.

She was a 2012 graduate of Franklin High School.

Surviving is her fiancé, Shane Biles and her step-son, Roman of Franklin; her parents, Tammi and Tabitha Griffen of Cochranton and Brian and Tracey Harris of Utica; a brother, Zach Harris and his wife Lacy of Polk and their children, Oliver and Eleanor who she loved as her own; paternal grandfather, Gene Harris and his wife Kim of Franklin; paternal grandmother, Connie Peffer of Grove City; five aunts, Lori Lindsey, Cheri Griffen-Geer (Wade), Wendi Ritchey (Andy), Jen Corbet (Jeff), Rhonda Criss (Jim) and numerous cousins, including, Nic Borger, Tasha Manross, Dylan, Shawn, Rachel and Sam Lindsey, Evangeline Haskins, Maddox, Reece and Willow Ritchey, Brandon Reynolds, Sydney Patterson, Isaac and Riley Criss and Kristi Stemmerich and Matt Corbett and her soon to be in-laws, Barry and Wendy Bell.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Robert and Judy Griffen and her aunt Cindi Borger and her cousin Isis Geer.

