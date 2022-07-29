John L. Renfrew, 76, of Shippenville, formerly of Knox, passed away Thursday morning, July 28, 2022 at Clarion Hospital.

John was born at home in Nickleville on March 15, 1946.

He was the son of the late Lindsay H. and Elva L. Dittman Renfrew.

He was a 1964 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School and attended Barber School in Erie.

He had been employed for 18 years at the Knox Glass Plant and later at Timberline and Goodwill.

John enjoyed arts, crafts, model cars, fishing, watching westerns and was an avid Civil War buff.

He attended New Zion E.C. Church in Emlenton.

Surviving is his wife, Dorothy “Dottie” Guntrum Renfrew, whom he married at the Nickleville Presbyterian Church on May 12, 1973.

Also surviving are two sons, Mark Renfrew and Adam Renfrew, both of Knox; a daughter, Laura Yackuboskey and her husband, Troy, of Indiana; four grandsons, Airin, Gavin, T.J. “Troy Jr.”, and Jace; a sister, Paula J. Heckethorn of Emlenton; a brother, Robert W. Renfrew and his wife, Terri, of Nickleville, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a sister, Linel Martin and two brothers-in-law, William Martin and William “Bill” Heckethorn.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Avenue, Emlenton, from Noon – 3 p.m. Sunday.

A funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with the Rev. Lewis Bennett, pastor of New Zion E. C. Church, officiating.

Interment will be at Salem Lutheran Cemetery, Lamartine.

Memorial contributions may be made to New Zion E. C. Church, 1195 Airport Rd., Emlenton, PA 16373.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

