Commissioners Support Trinity Point Transportation Project

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners on Tuesday morning approved a letter of support for a Multimodal Grant Program for the Monroe Township Trinity Point Transportation Project.

(Pictured above: Trinity Point entrance.

The project application would complete the existing road infrastructure and improve pedestrian and bicycle safety when increasing the use of existing public transportation within Monroe Township. Monroe Township is requesting $653,900.00 to enhance multiple transportation options, improve safety for county residents, and increase access to existing healthcare.

“Funding for the project will support residential development plans and enhance the ability to attract and retain families within the community at Monroe has been a development priority for many years, and it’s part of the Clarion County Comprehensive Plan and a Keystone Opportunity Zone,” wrote the commissioners in their letter of support.

Commissioners requested the Department of Community and Economic Development consider full funding and support this project.

CBDG Project Cooperation

Commissioners also approved a cooperation agreement between Clarion County Planning and Clarion Township for the administration of the 2020 and 2021 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) programs.

Following the recent census, both Clarion Township and Clarion Borough lost a considerable amount of population according to the census. Both municipalities were designated entitlement municipalities because their population was over 5,000. The two municipalities must now compete for consideration in the county CDBG budget.

Clarion Borough Projects Coordinator Todd Colosimo said Clarion Borough is planning to state its case to the Department of Commerce regarding the census count. As of right now, Clarion Borough is no longer is an entitlement community CDBG.

The Census undercount, conducted during COVID, could have resulted from missing students from Clarion University. Reinhard Villages for students is located in Clarion Township.

In other business

Commissioners denied a request from the Eastern PA Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation to waive the tax parcel layer and database fee of $1,600.00. Commissioner Ted Tharan said it was denied because commissioners don’t know anything about the organization.

Commissioners did approve a request from Design Nine to waive the GIS data request fee of $842.00. Design Nine is the research firm hired by the county to document business and individual needs for faster internet connections.

Personnel Items

• Commissioners rehired Rex Munsee to fill the newly-created position of Tax Claim Service Employee. Temporary. Non-Exempt/Non-Union pay grade 1. Starting Rate $12.01 per hour. Effective 7/11/2022.

• Commissioners rehired Gregg Smith to fill the newly-created position of Tax Claim Service Employee. Temporary. Non-Exempt/Non-Union paygrade 1. Starting Rate $12.01 per hour. Effective 7/11/2022.

• Clarion County Children & Youth Services (CYS). New Hire. Dylan Donine to fill the vacant position of Caseworker I. Full Time. Union. Starting Rate $18.00 per hour. Effective 7/18/2022.

• Clarion County Children & Youth Services (CYS). New Hire. Allison Minich to fill the vacant position of Social Service Aid. Full Time. Union. Starting Rate is $13.50 per hour. Effective 7/18/2022.

• Clarion County Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities (MHDD). New Hire. Krista Colgan to fill the vacant position of Administrative Assistant. Full-Time Non-Exempt/Non-Union paygrade 4. Starting Rate $14.50 per hour. Effective 7/25/2022.

