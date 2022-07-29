Knox Woman Loses Over $4K in Fraudulent Checks Cashed from Her Account

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox woman lost over $4,000.00 in fraudulent checks cashed from her account on Wednesday.

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a report of theft in Elk Township, Clarion County.

On July 27 around 2:48 p.m., police responded to a location on Route 208 for a 75-year-old Knox woman who reported three fraudulent checks were written out in her name and cashed.

The three checks totaled $4,090.

The investigation is ongoing.

