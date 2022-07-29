Police Continue Search For Missing Woman

UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Meadville are continuing the search for a missing 34-year-old Crawford County woman.

According to Meadville-based State Police, 34-year-old Candice Caffas, of Mount Pleasant Road, in Union Township, Crawford County, went missing from her residence sometime between 10:00 p.m. on Friday, July 15, and 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 16.

She is described as 4-foot-9, approximately 95 pounds, with dirty blonde hair. She was last known to be wearing eyeglasses, a purple t-shirt, orange in color shorts with flower designs, and purple and blue sneakers.

State Police were informed that Caffas climbed out of a bathroom window in the residence. She is believed to be endangered due to a mental health disability, according to police.

Local fire departments, search and rescue teams, and the Crawford County SCUBA team are currently searching Crawford County and surrounding areas.

Police said there was a possible sighting early in the investigation in the area of Geneva and State Route 285; however, she had not been located as of Thursday morning.

Investigators are asking the public be on the lookout for Caffas and contact PSP Meadville at 814-332-6911 with any information that might assist in finding her.

