Robert “Bob” Lee Watkins, age 85, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 27, 2022.

A funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on July 30th, 2022 at 10:30 AM.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on July 30th, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that donations be made to Hospice Care Options, 306 N Davis Drive, Ste C, Warner Robins, GA 31093, or The Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Bob was born in Buffalo, New York to the late Melva Watkins and Deliegh Watkins.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his step mother, Emma Watkins; siblings, Russell Watkins, Ray Watkins, and Dixie Watkins.

Bob began his career at Anchor Glass in Marienville, PA and in 1986 Bob and Sally moved to Warner Robins, GA where he continued his career at Anchor Glass until his retirement in 2005 after 45years of service as a Logistics Manger.

Bob was also employed at Joes Garage in Pennsylvania where he was an Auto Body Painter.

After retirement, Bob enjoyed spending his time golfing, bowling, watching NASCAR, and wood working.

He also enjoyed playing card games, fishing, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and most importantly spending time with his family.

Bob devoted his life to his personal Lord and Savior Jesus Christ; he was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Warner Robins for several years.

Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and great friend that will be missed by all who knew him.

Bob is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sally Watkins; children, Charlene Elliott and Russell (Mary) Watkins; grandchildren, Miranda Watkins, Bradley (Morgan) Elliott, and Brittany (Fiancé Jason) Elliott; brother, Fred Watkins; brother in law, Edwin (Betty) Butch Snyder; nieces, Annette Wielock, Michelle Walters, Ann Kriebel, and Dawn Watkins-Balczon; nephew, Jim Watkins, exceptional friends and neighbors, Bob and Joann Kovarovic and John Parnham, and a host of extended friends and family.

