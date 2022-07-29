Robert C. “Bob” Michael Jr., 69, of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Sugar Creek Station following a lengthy illness.

Born at home in Barkeyville on February 2, 1953 and he was the son of the late Robert C. Michael Sr. and Jane Marie Gardner Michael.

He was a graduate of Grove City High School and the National School of Heavy Equipment in Charlotte, NC.

Bob worked a number of years at the former Joy Manufacturing.

Bob was a car enthusiast and enjoyed painting and working on his vehicles.

He loved to spend time with his granddaughters and enjoyed the company of his dogs.

Bob was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Surviving is his eternal wife, Jan Michael of Franklin; two daughters, Jennifer Lynn Gibson and her husband Dennis of Oil City and Jessie Anne Hodges of Pittsburgh; five grandchildren, Meagan Lynn Gibson, Angela Marie Baker, Morgan Nicole Gibson, Cheyenne Taylor Baker and Haley Michelle Baker and his believed dog, Beau.

Additionally surviving is a sister and two brothers.

He was preceded in death by a sister and his parents.

There will be no public visitation.

Interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park st. Franklin.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to his family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

