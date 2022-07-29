 

Robert C. “Bob” Michael Jr.

Friday, July 29, 2022 @ 08:07 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-2sdrfOkXpJRobert C. “Bob” Michael Jr., 69, of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Sugar Creek Station following a lengthy illness.

Born at home in Barkeyville on February 2, 1953 and he was the son of the late Robert C. Michael Sr. and Jane Marie Gardner Michael.

He was a graduate of Grove City High School and the National School of Heavy Equipment in Charlotte, NC.

Bob worked a number of years at the former Joy Manufacturing.

Bob was a car enthusiast and enjoyed painting and working on his vehicles.

He loved to spend time with his granddaughters and enjoyed the company of his dogs.

Bob was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Surviving is his eternal wife, Jan Michael of Franklin; two daughters, Jennifer Lynn Gibson and her husband Dennis of Oil City and Jessie Anne Hodges of Pittsburgh; five grandchildren, Meagan Lynn Gibson, Angela Marie Baker, Morgan Nicole Gibson, Cheyenne Taylor Baker and Haley Michelle Baker and his believed dog, Beau.

Additionally surviving is a sister and two brothers.

He was preceded in death by a sister and his parents.

There will be no public visitation.

Interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park st. Franklin.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to his family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

