Say What?!: Beaver Rescued After Running Through Pub in English Village

NORTON CANES, England – Animal rescuers responded to a pub in an English village when a beaver went running through the establishment and hunkered down in the smoking shelter.

Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary and Rescue – Midlands said a rescuer was called to the Yew Tree Pub in Norton Canes when a beaver ran through the main bar area at about 8:45 p.m. and made its way to the smoking shelter outside, where it found a hiding place beneath some chairs.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.