 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Say What?!: Beaver Rescued After Running Through Pub in English Village

Friday, July 29, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Beaver-rescued-after-running-through-pub-in-English-villageNORTON CANES, England – Animal rescuers responded to a pub in an English village when a beaver went running through the establishment and hunkered down in the smoking shelter.

Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary and Rescue – Midlands said a rescuer was called to the Yew Tree Pub in Norton Canes when a beaver ran through the main bar area at about 8:45 p.m. and made its way to the smoking shelter outside, where it found a hiding place beneath some chairs.

Read the full story here.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.