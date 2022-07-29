Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: List of Greats! Cook Forest
There are lots of great things to discover in the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors region.
We continue our series of great things to see and do in each of the 5 counties that make up Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region and Cook Forest State Park. Here is the next story in this blog series of 10 great things to do in Cook Forest.
A Great Place to take in the View…
Seneca Point provides a commanding view of the Clarion River Valley from an 87.5-foot tall fire tower and large picturesque rocks nearby. Visitors can also see “Indian Mills” unnatural indentations in the stones from being used to grind grains.
A Great Place for Giants…
The ancient Forest Cathedral of towering white pines and hemlocks is designated as a National Natural Landmark. It is home to some the largest trees in the northeastern U.S. with some trees well over 350 years old.
A Great Place to Cool Off…
The Clarion River in Cook Forest area is a gentle section that is popular for family recreation, kayaking, tubing, rafting, and canoeing with easy river access and rocky outcrops that provide good fishing and picnicking/sunbathing spots.
A Great Place to see Wildlife…
Farmers Inn Wildlife Park includes a petting zoo, bear, deer, bobcats, other native and exotic animals.
A Great Place to Escape Crowds…
The Dutch Hill Forest is 490 acres public forested acres, laurel and rhododendron thickets, hemlock wetland, rock outcrops, with Clarion River frontage for off-trail hiking, wildlife watching, and hunting. It is managed by Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.
A Great Place to Shop…
Cook Forest Sawmill Center for Arts has a large crafters market featuring beautifully handcrafted items and artwork from local artisans.
A Great Place to Hike…
Baker Trail is 9.4-mile hike featuring some the most popular attractions in the park including Henry’s Run Sawmill Dam, Forest Cathedral, Seneca Point, and fire tower.
A Great Place to see Deer…
Double Diamond Deer Ranch is home to more than 20 whitetail deer, a Big Trucks Big Fun Playground, Buck Barn, and gift shop. Visitors can bottle feed fawns in morning and feed apples to the adult deer in the evening.
A Great Place for Family Fun…
Cook Forest Fun Park is place for a day of family fun with go-karts, bumper boats, mini golf, water slide, Fun Park Grill, gift shop, and a pavilion.
A Great Place for Fishing…
Tom’s Run Children’s Fishing Pond is fed by the clear cold waters of Tom’s Run that is open to fishing for children 15 and younger and individuals with special needs.
