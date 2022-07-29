Taste of Talent Competition Heading into Final Concerts

FRANKLIN, Pa. – The Franklin Fine Arts Council’s annual Taste of Talent vocal competition will wrap up with three concerts next week in Bandstand Park.

(Photo by David Schmude.)

The performances start with a rescheduled concert at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 3. The date was added to the schedule to replace the rained-out concert that was to take place July 27. The eight remaining contestants – Christian Agnew of Oil City, Kaleb Beichner of Shippenville, Iris Callahan of Vowinkel, Tim Craver of Franklin, Ruth Herrick of Greenville, Shanay Jackson of Oil City, Alexander Karg of Oil City, and Madison Wakefield of Titusville – will all perform one song that night.

“Among the aspects of Taste of Talent that set it apart from other concerts is the voting done each night. Audience members are invited to vote for their favorite contestants. Our crew of volunteers quickly counts the ballots, and we announce the results on the spot,” said Franklin Marketing and Events coordinator Ronnie Beith said. On Wednesday, voting will lead to one contestant being eliminated from the competition.

The remaining seven will move to perform in Saturday’s semi-final round at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, August 6 at 7:00 p.m. From this point, only the top four contestants will vie for the 2022 title, singing two songs in the final concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, August 7. At the conclusion of those performances and one by a special guest, a winner will be crowned.

They will receive $1,000 sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Prizes valued at $200 ($100 cash and a $100 gift certificate) will be awarded to the other three semi-finalists through the sponsorships by Jake and Nancy Lindsey, the Franklin Retail Association and Kendzior Orthodontics.

“The rain has slowed down the competition a little, but the excitement for the upcoming finals remains,” Beith said. “Week after week, the contestants have brought us impressive performances and the crowds have grown larger in return. We’ve had to say goodbye to two fabulous performers – Reji Exley of Oil City and Maisa Burns of Titusville. We thank them and the other eight contestants for sharing their talents with us.”

Food vendors will be set up in and around the park prior to and during each Taste of Talent concert.

“Our final two shows typically fill Bandstand Park with fans, so bring a chair and come down early for all the entertainment,” Beith said.

Follow along with this year’s competition by searching or posting the hashtags #TasteofTalent and #TasteofTalent22 on social media.

Find out more about events in Franklin, Pennsylvania by going online to www.franklinpa.gov/events or on Facebook at FranklinPAEvents.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.