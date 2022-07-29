 

State Police Calls: Identity Theft, Owner of Loose Dog Cited

Friday, July 29, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

5DMK1534 copy 2CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Identity Theft in Limestone Township

On July 15 around 8:00 a.m., Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of identity theft in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

A 48-year-old New Bethlehem man reported a bank account was opened in his name without his permission.

The investigation is ongoing.

Loose Dog in Jenks Township

Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a dog running loose on July 24 around 7:03 p.m. along Forest Street in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Upon investigation, the owner of the dog, a 37-year-old Marienville female, was found and was cited through Magistrate Miller’s office.


