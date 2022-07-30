The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Calm wind.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday – A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night = Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday – Sunny and hot, with a high near 92.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.