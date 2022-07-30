Barbara A. Krizinsky, 82, of Polk passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

She was born on January 7, 1940 in Oil City, PA; a daughter of the late Willard “Bill” Wesley Hutchinson and Audrey Julia Rutherford.

Mrs. Krizinsky was a graduate of Oil City High School, class of 1956. She married Frank G. Krizinsky, Sr. on April 12, 1957. He preceded her in death on January 31, 2018.

As an Elder member of the Polk Presbyterian Church, she served as a Sunday School teacher and sang in the church choir.

She was also a member of the Rebekah Lodge 328 of Sandy Lake.

There, she held positions of past Chaplain, Noble Grande, and Marshall of the Rebekah Assembly.

In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting.

As a homemaker for her husband and children, Barbara loved spending time with and raising her family as a loving mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother above all.

Survivors left to cherish Barbara’s memory are daughters Christine Louise Wolff of Washington State; Audrey D. Beach, and Cindy Lou Krizinsky; sons Frank G. (Cheryl) Krizinsky, Jr., and Fred D. Krizinsky, all of Polk, PA; sisters Catherine J.M. Bell of Franklin, PA, and Susan M. (John) Smith of Polk, PA; 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild, all of whom will miss her dearly.

Preceding Barbara in death are her parents, her husband of 60 years, infant daughter Elizabeth Ann Krizinsky, sister Helen L. McAvoy, and brother Eugene W. Hutchinson.

Arrangements are under the care of Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Stoneboro.

A Memorial Service honoring Barbara’s life will be held on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at North Sandy Presbyterian Church, 2139 Raymilton Road, Utica, PA 16362, at 2 pm, a picnic will follow the memorial service.

Memories and online condolences may be shared by visiting www.roseandblackfh.com.

