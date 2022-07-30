Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Loaded Nachos

This recipe is always a big hit!

Ingredients

1 cup refried beans, warmed

3 cups tortilla chips



1 cup shredded lettuce1 cup (4 ounces) finely shredded cheddar cheese1 large tomato, chopped1 can (3.8 ounces) sliced ripe olives, drained1/4 cup sour cream

Directions

-Spread refried beans over tortilla chips, about 1 teaspoon on each. Place on a serving platter. Sprinkle with the lettuce, cheese, tomato, and olives. Top with a dollop of sour cream.

