Featured Local Job: Full-Time Special Education Teacher

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 currently has an opening for a Full-Time Special Education Teacher.

Deadline August 5, 2022

Full-Time Special Education Teacher (Emotional Support/Learning Support at Pathways)

Full-time professional union position (185 days annually) with salary and benefits per the collective bargaining agreement. Requires valid certification/licensure in PA for Special Education. Acts 24, 34, 114, 126, 151, and 168 clearances are required. Experience in Emotional Support preferred. This is a bargaining unit position.

General Responsibilities include (but are not limited to): Position is working with MS and HS students at the Pathways Adolescent Center in Oil City (7:45 am- 3:15 pm). Requirements include writing IEPs, knowledge of special education regulations, good communication – both oral and written, interpersonal skills, competence in related technology, standing, sitting, stooping, lifting up to 20 pounds – with occasionally up to approximately 40 pounds, walking. Position also includes coordinating with RIU6, service providers, families, and school district personnel to meet the needs of each individual learner, providing the best care, safety, welfare, and security for the students in our care.

Please send a letter of interest and application materials to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected] , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214.

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 reserves the right to withdraw this posting without filling the position.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.