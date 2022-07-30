 

James C. Sloan, Jr.

Saturday, July 30, 2022 @ 06:07 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-nOQhlpDi7KWJames C. Sloan, Jr., of Seffner Florida, passed away peacefully on Saturday July 23,2022.

James was born to James C. Sr and Patricia Sloan in Clarion, Pennsylvania.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his son James J. Sloan (August 21,2019), as Well as mother-in-law Mary Jane Behanna, and father-in-law Earl Behanna.

James is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Karen Sloan, daughter Kristy L, Grandchildren James & Madison;two sisters, Sue Mahle (Kenneth) of Clarion, PA & Dianne Wilshire (Rick) of Knox, PA. As well as sister-in-law Nancy Sadowski (Steve) of New Port Richey and Sue Robinson of Valrico; two aunts, uncle, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside service will be held for James C. Sloan Jr at Sunset Memorial Gardens July 28, 2022 at 10:30am.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.sunsetmemory.com.


