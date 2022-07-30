James H. Smith, 78, of Parker, took the Son’s hand and went to the Promised Land on July 28, 2022, with his wife and son-in-law, Bill, holding his hand.

James was born to the late William Albie and Annie Leona Smith at the midnight hour on December 2, 1943; hence he celebrated his birthday on one date for 16 years, then discovered that his birth certificate had a different date on it.

If you ever said to Jim Smith, “Have a good day,” he would reply, “Every day is a good day – some are just better than others”.

When he was in the hospital five years ago with ITP, he said God gave him a poem. This is that poem.

Sun Rise Son Rise.

“The sun will rise tomorrow and slowly warm the Land.

A breeze will blow and the flowers will grow. And their Fragrance will fill the air.

And some day the Son will Rise for Me.

His voice will Gently say, “Rise Come with Me”.

I take his hand. He leads me to the Promise Land where I’ll be free Forever more.

There is no heartache or sorrow there.

Just restful Peace for me. Just restful Peace for Me.”

One of Jim’s other favorite sayings is telling Marty, “Buy me any color shirt you want as long as it is Blue. No other color”.

He also liked to surprise Marty each December by finding an Oxeye Daisy for her.

Jim served in the U.S. Army spending 13 months in Korea driving for different C.O.’s during the Vietnam conflict.

He built his own home, and he loved being outdoors cutting firewood, mowing two hilly acres of grass with a push mower, or tending a garden.

He was employed by Knox Glass [Glass Containers] Parker, Rider’s Flooring & Trim, JC Penney’s, a short stint at Clarion County Vo-Tech, and the Knox Box Factory.

He was a member of the Jim Smith Society attending several Fun Fests.

Jim had served as Madison Twp. Building Permit Officer, Tax Assessor, and Constable.

He supported Marty making hats for the Caps for Kids project.

Jim married his sweetheart, Marty, in November 1967 and she survives.

Also surviving are their children, Marty and Bill Best of Emlenton, Jenny and Mike McGinnis of Parker, and James “Jesse” Smith of Kittanning; grandchildren, Will Best (Katie Hostler) of Pittsburgh and Elizabeth “Libby” Best of Emlenton; four sisters and two brothers.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers.

Family and friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton, from 6-9 p.m. Sunday, July 31, from 10 – 11 a.m. Monday where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Tim Shimmons, assistant pastor of Grace Community Church in Curllsville, officiating.

Interment with military honors accorded by the Rimersburg American Legion Post will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blessings Kids Project, c/o Cathy Carmichael, 614 Hawk Hill Rd., Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

