Local Woman Retires After 47-Year Career in Insurance Industry

MARBLE, Pa. (EYT) – Farmers of Marble has announced the retirement of Judy Hargenrader following a successful 47-year career with the company.

Her retirement is effective July 31, 2022.

Judy has been an integral employee, manager, and officer with Farmers during her employment. From the beginning of Judy’s employment, she has supported the claims department and the policyholders, agents, and independent adjusters in delivering timely and courteous claims service. Judy has managed accounts payable and additional reporting responsibilities. Most recently, Judy has served as the company’s office manager and corporate treasurer.

Judy’s commitment to Farmers Mutual, the team members, policyholders, agents, and adjusters is a testament to how she has led by example.

In her retirement, Judy plans to travel with her husband, Bill, and enjoy time with family and friends.

