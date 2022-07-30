Police Investigating Report of Corruption of Minors in Farmington Township

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are investigating a report of suspected corruption of minors in Farmington Township.

PSP Marienville received a report of “suspected corruption of minors with a known victim” in the area of Forest Road, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

The incident occurred on Monday, July 25, around 10:30 a.m., according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Friday, July 29, 2022.

