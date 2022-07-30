Senator Casey Advances $2.6 Million for Northwestern Pennsylvania Projects

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday, U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced the inclusion of community project funding for six projects around Northwestern Pennsylvania in the Senate Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Appropriations bills.

Senator Casey advocated for each of the projects to be included in the appropriations subcommittee bills. FY2022 marked the first time in a decade that Congress sent federal dollars directly to community projects across the Nation.

“I am proud to advance this vital funding for projects that will invest in infrastructure, economic development, and children’s literacy. Communities across Northwestern Pennsylvania will benefit from these investments, from economic growth to cleaner water and air,” said Senator Casey. “As the Senate advances these spending bills, I will fight to ensure the federal government invests in our Commonwealth.”

The U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee released the 12 subcommittee bills today. The bills will have to be passed in the Senate and then will enter a period of review with appropriations bills from the House of Representatives. Once both the Senate and House agree to legislative text, they will be sent to the President for his signature and enactment into law.

Recipient Funding Amount Project County Meadville Area Water Authority $390,000 This project will rehabilitate two water storage tanks in order to provide a safe and reliable public water supply to the City of Meadville. Crawford Enterprise Development Center of Erie County $1,500,000 This project will redevelop the former Erie Malleable Iron property to eliminate extreme blight and hazardous conditions along a primary city corridor in Erie, Pennsylvania. Over the next two years, the Enterprise Development Center of Erie County will transform the property into a multi-tenant business park. Erie City of Erie $325,000 This project will provide funding to support the purchase of a new vehicle for the Erie Bomb Squad. Erie Voices for Independence $150,000 This project will support a life skills training program offered by Voices for Independence for primarily single mothers, in Erie in Western Pennsylvania. Classes will be taught in cooking, financial literacy, budgeting, and grocery planning. Erie Pennsylvania CASA Association $272,000 This funding will allow CASA to expand operations in areas underserved by existing programs, particularly in Northwest Pennsylvania and Mercer County. Pennsylvania CASA provides Court Appointed Special Advocates, volunteers who advocate and improve outcomes for abused and neglected children. Mercer United Way of Venango County $15,000 This funding will be used to support early childhood literacy in Venango County by purchasing books for the Imagination Library. Venango

