Tournament of Leaves Parade Tickets Go on Sale Monday

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry has announced that tickets for the Butler Health System – Clarion Hospital “Tournament of Leaves Parade” will go on sale Monday, August 1, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

(Photo by Mountain Man Photography.)

The Butler Health System – Clarion Hospital “Tournament of Leaves Parade” will step off at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, as part of the 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™.

This great event will showcase marching bands, floats, and community organizations of the grandest kind.

Parade Sponsors are:

– Butler Health System – Clarion Hospital;

– Burns & Burns Insurance;

– Central Electric Cooperative, Inc.;

– Clarion Psychiatric Center;

– Colony Homes;

– Commodore Homes; and

– McDonald’s.

Reserved parade seats are $9.00 each. Tickets will be available for purchase at the Clarion Chamber located at 650 Main Street (aka White Pillars), Monday through Friday. Payments can be made by cash or check, or credit card. If paying with a credit card, please keep in mind there is an additional 3% handling fee.

For more information, please contact the Clarion Chamber office at 814-226-9161.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.