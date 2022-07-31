7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday – A slight chance of showers between 3pm and 5pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 87.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Thursday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
