All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Vietnam War Veteran Raymond Seitz Jr.
Raymond Seitz Jr. served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Raymond Seitz Jr.
Born: July 9, 1948
Died: July 3, 2022
Hometown: Leeper, Pa.
Branch: United States Army
Raymond went into the United States Army where he served in Vietnam.
He served as a Sergeant with the USAR Control Group and was awarded the Purple Heart.
He was laid to rest at the St. Joseph Cemetery in Lucinda.
