Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cheesy Chili Dip

Serve it with tortilla chips and stand back as the zesty party-pleaser disappears!

Ingredients

2 cups Four-Bean Taco Chili

1 cup salsa



1 can (4 ounces) of chopped green chilies1 package (16 ounces) process cheese (Velveeta), cubedTortilla chips

Directions

-In a microwave-safe bowl, combine the chili, salsa, chilies, and cheese. Cover and microwave on high for 3-4 minutes or until cheese is melted, stirring occasionally. Serve with tortilla chips.

