Featured Local Job: Cooks, Waitstaff, and Bartenders

The Clarion American Legion Post #66 currently has openings for cooks, waitstaff, and bartenders.

Flexible full and Part-time hours are offered.

Competitive pay including fantastic tips.

Excellent work environment

Part-time or full-time

Hours to fit your schedule

Clarion American Legion Post #66 is considered one of the best places in Clarion for a low-keyed, low-stress-related job that has more than competitive wages and is a great place to be associated with.

Join now and enjoy the benefits of working as one of their outstanding team players.

Call 814-226-9482 to schedule an interview or stop in at 530 Main St, Clarion, and pick up and application.

