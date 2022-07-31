 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: Cooks, Waitstaff, and Bartenders

Sunday, July 31, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

The Clarion American Legion Post #66 currently has openings for cooks, waitstaff, and bartenders.

Flexible full and Part-time hours are offered.

Competitive pay including fantastic tips.

  • Excellent work environment
  • Part-time or full-time
  • Hours to fit your schedule

Clarion American Legion Post #66 is considered one of the best places in Clarion for a low-keyed, low-stress-related job that has more than competitive wages and is a great place to be associated with.

Join now and enjoy the benefits of working as one of their outstanding team players.

Call 814-226-9482 to schedule an interview or stop in at 530 Main St, Clarion, and pick up and application.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.