Featured Local Job: Evening Cleaning Person

Kahle’s Kitchens is looking for someone to clean the showrooms as well as the factory offices, in the evening.

If you are interested please contact Stacie at 814-744-9388 Monday- Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. or email: [email protected]

